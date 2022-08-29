Long Beach road rage incident leads to car-to-car shootout, violent crash; 1 wounded

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A car-to-car shootout in Long Beach that was prompted by road rage left one person wounded and led to a violent crash early Sunday morning, authorities said.

Officers responded about 2:30 a.m. to the crash site near East Seventh Street and Park Avenue, according to Long Beach police. They arrived to find shell casings indicated that a shooting had occurred.

A preliminary investigation determined that the occupants of two vehicles "had been involved in a road rage incident that escalated to an exchange of gunfire between both parties. As the incident unfolded, vehicle #1 collided with an uninvolved vehicle which then collided into an unoccupied residence," a news release said.

News video from the scene showed the wreckage of a dark-colored sedan and a white pickup truck.

Three occupants of one of the vehicles were later found at a hospital, where one of them, a woman, was treated for gunshot wounds that was not life-threatening, investigators said.

Officers determined the driver of that vehicle was a shooting suspect and subsequently took him into custody and seized a firearm, the police statement said.

Jean Claude Lewis, a 48-year-old resident of Long Beach, was arrested for one count of carrying a loaded firearm, and one count of driving with a suspended license, according to authorities. His bail was set at $60,000.

The driver of the other vehicle involved in the shootout remained at large.