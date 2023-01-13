Man with metal pipe in road-rage video on SoCal Freeway involved in other incidents

Less than a day after shocking dashcam footage showed an angry man with a metal pipe engage in a road-rage attack on a Southern California freeway, other drivers are detailing similar violent encounters with the same individual.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Less than a day after shocking dashcam footage showed an angry man with a metal pipe engage in a road-rage attack on a Southern California freeway, other drivers are detailing similar violent encounters with the same individual.

The footage aired Wednesday on Eyewitness News shows the man get out of a Tesla with a pipe in his hand and smash the side of the car behind him on the 2 Freeway.

Others are now reporting encounters with the same man in Atwater Village, Echo Park and Pasadena over recent months.

One woman says she encountered him at a storage facility in Atwater Village two months ago.

When she turned a corner, the man was there and he got out of his car, unprovoked, and started harassing her.

So she started recording.

In the video, he appears to be driving the same Tesla and dressed in similar clothing.

Afterward, she says she reported him to the storage facility management, then tried to move on with her day.

"I ended up leaving and at the red light he comes after me, still he comes after me and follows me out," she said.

In another encounter, he was seen reaching out from his own vehicle to hit another as he passed by on a Pasadena street.

Another video in Echo Park shows him getting out of the same charcoal Tesla with no rear plates on the 101 freeway and hitting the front of a car with a pipe.

After the most recent encounter on the 2 Freeway this week, the man whose vehicle was struck continued recording, and saw the man in the Tesla pull over and attack another driver.

That second driver told Eyewitness News she had honked at the driver in the Tesla on the freeway.

"All I did was, because he was taking forever to merge, so I just honked," she said.

The video shows her swerve to exit and he then jumps out of his car and runs toward her, before she is able to drive away. But not before he swung the pipe and damaged the side of her car.

"I honestly did feel like he was either gonna break my windows or pull me out," she said.

Now she has to deal not only with the trauma but with the damage to her car.

"This is my only vehicle. It took a long time to buy a new car, and a few years ago I bought a new car that was economical for me and I don't know what I'm gonna do. It's scary."