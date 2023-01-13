More people coming forward with reports of road rage incidents involving same man across SoCal

As police continue their search for a driver believed to be at the center of multiple road rage incidents across Southern California, more people are coming forward claiming to be victims.

WEST HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- As police continue their search for a driver believed to be at the center of multiple road rage incidents across Southern California, more people are coming forward claiming they're victims of the frightening attacks that have been caught on camera.

Eyewitness News received a call from a woman overnight who said she had an encounter with the same road rage suspect while she was with her mother in West Hollywood.

The woman, who did not want to be identified, shared photos that show the suspect and a valet driver, who stepped in to help her, in some sort of physical altercation. The woman says the suspect threw a soda can at her car back in June.

She'd be the eight victim of these incidents so far.

Everyone that has come forward has reported experiencing similar things: they were harassed, even chased, by a man in a dark Tesla.

The latest incident happened on Wednesday, but the incidents are believed to have been going on since March of last year.

"I honestly did feel like he was either gonna break my windows or pull me out," another victim who did not wish to be identified told Eyewitness News.

All the drivers have filed reports with law enforcement. The incidents have happened across Southern California, so different agencies are investigating.