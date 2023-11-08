Women attacked by Tesla driver in SoCal road rage incidents express anger over 5-year sentence

Two months after a man was sentenced to 5 years in prison after being accused of road rage, several of his alleged victims are expressing anger over his plea deal and are calling for legislative reform.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two months after a man was sentenced to 5 years in prison after being accused of road rage, several of his alleged victims are expressing anger over his plea deal and are calling for legislative reform.

On Tuesday, four women sat alongside attorney Gloria Allred to say they are victims of both the Tesla driver's extreme bouts of road rage, and the criminal justice system overall.

Nathaniel Radimak was arrested in January after a series of attacks along Los Angeles-area streets and freeways, some of which were captured on video. Radimak was seen wielding a pipe and yelling profanities.

"He attempted to open my driver's-side door - which, thankfully, was locked -- while yelling verbal threats at me, and I did truly fear for my life in that moment," Beth Lamprecht said at a news conference.

The damage, the women say, scratched well beneath the surface.

Grecia Palma said she is "anxious he will be waiting around for me," adding that she is "quite honestly traumatized by any gray Tesla I see."

In September, Radimak was sentenced to five years in prison after taking a plea deal. That came as a surprise to the women who spoke at Tuesday's news conference.

SoCal road-rage attacks: Suspect previously arrested for road rage and steroids Nathaniel Radimak has a pending case where he is accused of allegedly attacking another driver in a road rage incident that occurred in Hollywood in January 2020. When his car was searched, he allegedly had steroids and more than $30,000.

Gabriela, who declined to give her last name, said the Los Angeles County district attorney's office "never informed or notified me of the status of this case."

Grecia Palma described a similar experience. "After I made the police report, I heard nothing about the status until a plea deal was made," Palma said.

Beth Lamprecht said she was "never notified a plea deal was made with the defendant or that in the deal my charge was dismissed as part of it."