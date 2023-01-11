Caught on camera: Man attacks car with pipe in road-rage incident on 2 Freeway in Glendale

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Shocking dashcam footage shows the moment a driver with a pipe attacked the car behind him in an apparent road-rage incident on a Southern California freeway.

The incident happened during the busy morning commute on the southbound 2 Freeway in Glendale Wednesday.

Footage shows the man get out of his car with a pipe and approach the vehicle stopped behind him.

In the video, the sound of the pipe hitting the car is repeatedly heard. The man gets back in his car and then takes off.

According to the victim, he had just filmed the man trying to hit another car with the pipe. The man apparently noticed he was being filmed by the victim.

The victim said the car he was in suffered scratches and dents, but he had recently bought it.

A police report on the incident has been filed.