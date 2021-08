CAJON PASS, Calif. (KABC) -- A blaze burned through 50 acres in the Cajon Pass area, forcing evacuations in parts of San Bernardino County on Saturday.The Roadside Fire threatened homes and forced mandatory evacuations in the area.But firefighters were able to get the flames under control and evacuation orders were later lifted.They remained on the scene to control hot spots. The fire was at least 30% contained by Saturday evening.