Robbers pretend to be cops in West Covina home invasion

EMBED </>More Videos

A trio of home-invasion robbers pretending to be police officers were caught on camera in West Covina Thursday.

By ABC7.com staff
WEST COVINA, Calif. (KABC) --
A trio of home-invasion robbers pretending to be police officers were caught on camera in West Covina Thursday.

According to West Covina police, video shows what appears to be three young men entering a home in the 2200 block of Pacific Park Way at about 4 a.m.

They yell "police" and "search warrant" as they force their way inside the house.

It doesn't take long for a family inside to realize they aren't officers and call 911.

The real police arrived on the scene in less than three minutes, but the suspects had already taken off with a television.

No one was injured during the incident.

Though no weapons were seen, police want to warn the public that these types of suspects could be armed.

Anyone with information is urged to call West Covina PD at (626) 939-8688.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
home invasionrobberycaught on cameraWest CovinaLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
2 killed, 3 injured in Sylmar wrong-way crash
Suspect accused of killing Newman Police Corporal captured, Modesto Bee reports
Chris Burrous, KTLA weekend morning anchor, dies at 43
VIDEO: Suspect uses blowtorch to try to break into gas station ATM
Fire rips through structure south of downtown LA
UCLA doctor's magnet study helping patients with bladder injuries
$1M donation helps OC woman open shelter for human trafficking victims
Family of woman who went missing at LACMA in 2016 speaks out
Show More
Social worker left surprise $11M to children's charities
Study: Younger women earning more but still doing more housework
Memorial held for slain Manhattan Beach officer on 25-year anniversary
West Hollywood tree crashes onto home due to SoCal winds
NYC skies lit up with blue light after transformer explosion
More News