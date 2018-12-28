Robbers pretend to be cops in West Covina home invasion

A trio of home-invasion robbers pretending to be police officers were caught on camera in West Covina Thursday.According to West Covina police, video shows what appears to be three young men entering a home in the 2200 block of Pacific Park Way at about 4 a.m.They yell "police" and "search warrant" as they force their way inside the house.It doesn't take long for a family inside to realize they aren't officers and call 911.The real police arrived on the scene in less than three minutes, but the suspects had already taken off with a television.No one was injured during the incident.Though no weapons were seen, police want to warn the public that these types of suspects could be armed.Anyone with information is urged to call West Covina PD at (626) 939-8688.