An alleged bank robber was caught red handed inside a Bank of America branch in Anaheim.Luis Bautista, 29, was arrested Monday at the branch, which was closed for the holiday.An employee monitoring a live feed called police. When officers arrived, they discovered the front door of the bank had been forced open.They found Bautista inside attempting to open offices, drawers and a vault. There were no employees in the bank at the time of the burglary.Bautista is being held on $20,000 bail.Burglary detectives are conducting a follow-up investigation. If you have any relevant information about the incident, you're urged to call (714) 765-1900, or Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS.