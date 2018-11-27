Robbery suspects arrested after chase through LA, crash in Echo Park

EMBED </>More Videos

A chase through downtown Los Angeles ended in Echo Park when the suspects crashed and were tackled after a foot pursuit.

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Two robbery suspects led police on a high-speed chase from the Highland Park area through Los Angeles and Glendale, weaving in and out of traffic and narrowly avoiding collisions with other cars and pedestrians.

The chase ended as the suspects vehicle crashed into a building in Echo Park and they fled on foot and were chased down by officers.

The chase lasted more than an hour, starting Tuesday afternoon in the Highland Park area. The robbery suspects in an SUV led police onto the 210 Freeway and then the 2, then pulled onto surface streets in the Glendale area.

They weaved in and out of surface traffic, narrowly missing cars and then jumped back onto the 2 Freeway briefly, before returning to surface streets in neighborhoods near Dodger Stadium and the LAPD academy.



At times they hit speeds of 70-85 mph on surface streets, switching onto the wrong-direction lanes, running red lights and narrowly missing pedestrians and bicyclists.

They continued to pull onto and off nearby freeways and flee on surface streets in the downtown LA area. They were also seen throwing items, possibly clothing, out the back window of the SUV.

EMBED More News Videos

Two robbery suspects led police on a high-speed chase from the Highland Park area through LA, weaving in and out of traffic and narrowly avoiding collisions with other cars and pedestrians.



At one point, they were nearly boxed in by surface-street traffic downtown, but a truck blocking them slowly moved out of the way and let the chase continue, as pedestrians scattered on the sidewalk.

It was unknown if the suspects were armed.

After nearly 40 minutes of circling around downtown LA streets, the suspects jumped onto the northbound 101 Freeway, where they hit 90 mph in unusually light traffic, and then exited to Echo Park.

Shortly after leaving the freeway, they appeared to lose control of the vehicle and skidded out, slamming into a storefront. Two suspects exited the vehicle and fled on foot. One briefly tried to jump into another car, but was unsuccessful.

Officers on foot chased them down and arrested them. Multiple officers were seen swarming one suspect, tackling him as he appeared to resist and finally taking him into custody.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
high-speed chasepolice chaserobberyLos AngelesEcho ParkGlendaleLos Angeles CountyDowntown LA
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
DA: Man deliberately drove to LA to commit anti-Semitic assault
Man dies after stabbing on Gold Line train
Gunman fired more than 50 rounds in Thousand Oaks massacre
SoCal burn areas could see debris flows if rains get too intense
Passenger in mortuary van ejected, killed in Palmdale crash
Snoop Dogg signing new cookbook at The Grove
Woolsey Fire: Resident meets firefighter who saved her home
LA wants homeless protected by hate crime laws
Show More
'SpongeBob SquarePants' creator dies at 57
McDonnell pledges support for new LA County sheriff
Quincy Jones dips hands, feet in cement at TCL Chinese Theatre
VIDEO: Hang-gliding mishap leaves man holding on for dear life
SoCal fitness class helps seniors stay active, connected
More News