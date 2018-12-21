Robbery suspects lead CHP on high-speed chase in LA County

Authorities were chasing suspects in a white Kia Soul at high speeds on freeways in the Glendale and Los Angeles area.

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) --
A white SUV with possibly armed robbery suspects inside led authorities on a chase through freeways and surface streets in Los Angeles County on Friday.

WATCH LIVE: Authorities chasing suspect at high speeds

The chase, believed to be involving five robbery suspects, originated in the Pasadena area. The driver of the white Kia Soul made his way onto the westbound 134 Freeway at speeds above 100 mph before getting onto surface streets in North Hollywood.

While on surface streets, the SUV traveled on the wrong side of the road several times, all while driving at average speeds of 60 mph and blowing through red lights.

The driver made his way onto the southbound 170 Freeway, weaving through traffic at dangerous speeds. The SUV got onto the southbound 101 Freeway in the Universal City area, at times driving on the shoulder and even scraping up against a wall at one point.

Ground units were close behind until the driver got off the freeway and abruptly stopped the SUV on a street corner. Five suspects in hooded sweatshirts all bailed out of the vehicle and into nearby homes near Melrose and Harvard boulevards in the Hollywood area.

Footage from AIR7 HD showed four suspects sticking together as they jumped from backyard to backyard in an attempt to evade officers. The fifth suspect appeared to run in a different direction.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
police chasefreewayPasadenaLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Revenge porn scandal rocks LAPD
South LA street turns into lake after 24-inch pipe bursts
Supreme Court rejects Trump effort on asylum ban
Texas toddler dies after being left in car overnight following party
Guns, cannabis, pets: 2019 brings lots of new California laws
Kohl's open 24 hours for holidays
No suspect found inside LA temple after lengthy barricade
Possible drowning victim found at Malibu beach
Show More
DA declines to file sex assault charge against Steven Seagal
Burglar poses as utility worker to ransack OC couple's home
House adjourns without deal on spending, shutdown near certain
Justice Ginsburg has surgery to remove malignant growths
Suspect sought following officer-involved shooting in Azusa
More News