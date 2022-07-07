highland park parade shooting

Highland Park parade shooting suspect's father speaks out, says son has 'good morals'

Robert Crimo, Jr. says shooting took him 'by complete surprise.'
By Maher Kawash
Suspected parade shooter's dad speaks out, says son has 'good morals'

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. -- The father of Robert "Bobby" Crimo III, the suspected gunman who killed at least seven and injured dozens when he opened fire at a suburban Chicago 4th of July parade, spoke out exclusively to ABC News.

Robert Crimo, Jr. said his family is shocked following the attack in Highland Park.

"This has taken us by complete surprise," he said. "Even more so because three days before the 4th, my wife had asked him, 'Hey, do you have any plans for the 4th?' And he simply said, 'No.'"

Crimo, who ran for mayor of Highland Park in 2018. said he spent nearly an hour with his son talking the night before the attack and said he was in a great mood.

He also said he's not worried about an investigation by Illinois State Police into his culpability for signing the affidavit allowing his son to obtain a Firearm Owners Identification Card, needed in the state of Illinois to purchase firearms or ammunition.
Crimo told ABC News, "I filled out the consent form to allow my son to go through the process that the Illinois State Police have in place for an individual to obtain a FOID card. They do background checks. Whatever that entails, I'm not exactly sure. And either you're approved or denied, and he was approved."

Crimo said his son purchased the weapons with his own money and registered them in his own name.

He also said he does not know the motive behind his son's actions.

"Whatever was going on in his head at the time, to go kill and hurt innocent people, is just senseless," Crimo said, adding that his "heart goes out to all of the families that were affected."

Steve Greenberg, the attorney who once represented R. Kelly, is now representing the elder Crimo and his wife.

"The parents want everyone to realize that that they are suffering along with everyone else that they feel for everyone," Greenberg said.

Crimo also denied rumors his son suffered abuse at home and said the suspected shooter has "good morals."

ABC News contributed to this report.
