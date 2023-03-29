A piece of gum supposedly chewed by Robert Downey Jr. is up for auction on eBay.

Gum chewed by Robert Downey Jr. placed on Hollywood Walk of Fame up for sale

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- For fans of Robert Downey Jr. it seems even his trash has a high value.

A piece of gum that was supposedly chewed up and placed onto the Hollywood Walk of Fame sidewalk by the Iron Man actor is now being sold on eBay.

The bid starts at $55,000.

When "Iron Man" director Jon Favreau was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame last month, Downey placed his gum directly on the star as a joke.

You can see that moment in this video:

The eBay seller claims to have saved that very piece of discarded gum. It will be shipped in a plastic container to the lucky bidder.