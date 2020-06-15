Society

Robert Fuller Palmdale death: LA County Sheriff Villanueva to provide update on apparent suicide case

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva is set to address on Monday the death of Robert Fuller, a 24-year-old man found hanging from a tree in Palmdale.
By
PALMDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva is set to address on Monday the death of Robert Fuller, a 24-year-old man found hanging from a tree in Palmdale.

There are mounting calls for an independent investigation into Fuller's death after his body was found last week at a park near City Hall.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said the cause of death appears to be suicide, but authorities are waiting for full results of an autopsy before making a final determination.

RELATED: Officials call for independent probe into death of Robert Fuller
EMBED More News Videos

The City of Palmdale issued a statement "officially supporting the call for an independent investigation and an independent autopsy" of Robert Fuller.



"I take my commitment to transparency very seriously. As such, I want to thank Attorney General Xavier Becerra @AGBecerra for agreeing to monitor our investigation into the death of Robert Fuller," Villanueva tweeted. "I look forward to sharing more updates at our press conference tomorrow at 11:00 AM."

A sit-in at City Hall is also planned for 7:30 a.m. as organizers demand justice for Fuller. The group is seeking more information on Fuller's case, including the release of the 911 call and the autopsy.

With calls for police reform and protests against police brutality and racial injustice sweeping the nation, Fuller's friends are demanding answers.

"I feel like somebody murdered my best friend, and they used this tree to cover it up," Tommie Anderson said. "There's a lot of Black Lives Matter things going on, and I feel like they wanna put it on mental issues, it was depression, it was something other than a young man was hung in a tree.

Fuller's death shed light on another Black man: Malcolm Harsch, who was found hanging from a tree in Victorville on May 31. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said no foul play is suspected. However, his family is also raising concerns.

On Saturday, family, friends and community members gathered at a park in front of City Hall and held an emotional rally, demanding answers into Fuller's death. His family believes he wasn't suicidal. Some in the community fear something more sinister is to blame.

Villanueva's press conference is scheduled for 11 a.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societypalmdalelos angeles countysuicidelos angeles county sheriff's departmentinvestigationdeath investigationbody found
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Thousands gather in Hollywood for LGBTQ+ solidarity march
1 killed, 2 others wounded after shooting in Sylmar
Streisand gifts Disney stock to George Floyd's daughter
'Free our kids in cages' march held in LA
Hundreds gather in Silver Lake for 'say their names' vigil
Hong Kong Disneyland to reopen June 18
Loma Linda man accused of drugging, raping missing girl
Show More
Video: Chatsworth woman takes hammer to neighbor's car
Lakers players say there's still time to 'figure things out' ahead of restart
Pete Davidson and Judd Apatow team up for 'The King of Staten Island'
Man found dead, hanging from tree in Victorville
US Air Force fighter plane crashes into North Sea
More TOP STORIES News