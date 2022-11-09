Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia projected to win congressional seat over John Briscoe

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia was well ahead in early results and projected to win the race for California's 42nd congressional district.

Garcia, a Democrat who served 8 years as mayor, had a 2-1 lead over Republican John Briscoe in initial results.

Garcia was the first Latino and first openly gay mayor in the history of Long Beach.

He lost his mother to COVID and dedicated his win to her in his speech to supporters.

"That hard-working woman who worked in clinics, who cleaned houses, who was a true immigrant in every sense of the word, is why I'm here today," Garcia told the crowd. "Why my brother is here today. Her fight and love for this country is what made us today."

Garcia will fill the seat of Rep. Alan Lowenthal, who is retiring.