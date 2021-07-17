Robin Roberts to guest-host 'Jeopardy!' beginning Monday

LOS ANGELES -- "Good Morning America" anchor Robin Roberts is stepping up to the plate for her turn at guest-hosting "Jeopardy!" starting on Monday, July 19.Roberts' one-week guest-hosting stint follows her fellow "GMA" anchor George Stephanopoulos' time at the podium. The show made a $147,396 contribution to No Kid Hungry in Stephanopoulos' honor, an amount equal to the total contestant winnings during his guest host appearance.Roberts has chosen Be The Match, the National Marrow Donor Program, as her charity to receive a contribution from the show after her run as guest host wraps.While guest-hosting, Roberts said she just "wants to bring a little bit of Alex [Trebek], just a little bit.""No one can be him, but I just want to bring a little of the spirit that he brought each and every time he was here in the studio," she explained."What really touched me is one of the last times that I spoke with him in the studio at 'Good Morning America,'" she added. "He came in and he was cutting jokes. He was making us all feel at ease, and I'll never forget that because everybody was on pins and needles and it was Alex Trebek making us feel so at ease."