Coronavirus

Doctors put pregnant woman with COVID-19 in coma before giving birth

A New Hampshire woman and her newborn baby are alive thanks to doctors efforts that included putting her in a coma.

Rocio Casalduc, 20, went to the hospital to get checked for a cough. That's when she found out she had COVID-19.

Three weeks later, she woke up to another shock when she was introduced to her daughter Victoria.

Her baby needs more time in the hospital but is on a path to recovery.

"We're going to fight," said Casalduc. "She's a fighter just like me."

She also found out her mother, sister, boyfriend and son all had COVID-19 but have since then recovered.

SEE RELATED STORY: Pregnant woman survives COVID-19 after given plasma from other survivor
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew hampshiremotherhoodbaby deliverybirthbabycoronavirushospitalrare birthdoctorscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Crowds gather at Florida parties to spread COVID-19, sheriff says
Doctor who survived COVID-19 bewildered by public disregard
Newsom announces which CA school districts can reopen this fall
IE charter school that had planned for in-person learning switches gears
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Rep. John Lewis remembered for legacy of 'good trouble'
Newsom announces which CA school districts can reopen this fall
DEA agents raid Antelope Valley marijuana sites
Ice cream vendor speaks out after vicious attack in LA
OC schools make plans for distance learning in fall
Doctor who survived COVID-19 bewildered by public disregard
First look at the new SoFi Stadium in Inglewood
Show More
Surprise royal wedding: Princess Beatrice marries at at Windsor
'Dangerous' sex offender moves out of OC after warnings
Tamar Braxton hospitalized after possible suicide attempt
SoCal cities shut down streets to accommodate outdoor dining
13-year-old SoCal boy dies suddenly, possibly due to COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News