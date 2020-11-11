Society

Manhattan's famous Rockefeller Center Christmas tree will come from Oneonta, New York

NEW YORK -- Manhattan's famous Rockefeller Center Christmas tree will be making its way to New York City from Oneonta, New York this year.

The 75-foot-tall, 45-foot in diameter, 11-ton Norway Spruce will be cut down and hoisted by a huge crane onto a 115-foot-long trailer on Thursday at 8 a.m.

Daddy Al's General Store in Oneonta is donating the 2020 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree.

Officials say the tree will be brought into Manhattan by flatbed truck and will be erected at Rockefeller Center on Saturday.

The New York State Police also tweeted about the exciting news.



Each year, thousands of spectators pack into Rockefeller Center for one of the grandest displays of the holiday season - the lighting of the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree.
