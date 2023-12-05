Brenda Lee's 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' tops Billboard Hot 100 for 1st time

You will get a sentimental feeling when you hear this classic song is bringing overdue acknowledgment to a beloved artist.

Sixty five years after it first released, "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" has topped the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time. That makes the hit song's original performer, Brenda Lee, now 78, one of the oldest artists to ever top the chart.

Lee was just 13 when she recorded the song and it debuted to modest acclaim in 1958.

Since then, the tune has become a mainstay for the season and is Lee's signature hit.

"I'm happy for everybody here that's worked so hard to make this happen because in today's world, everything moves so fast and furious," Lee told Billboard. "But I'm telling you this: My label has come to bat."

In honor of the song's anniversary, Lee filmed a new music video with guest appearances by country stars Tanya Tucker and Trisha Yearwood.

In keeping with the times, Lee also recently joined TikTok.

"Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" first hit the charts coming in at no. 64 on the Hot 100 in 1960. The song enjoyed a resurgence after being featured in the 1990 holiday film, "Home Alone."

According to Billboard, Lee's hit is not the only holiday tune rocking out the charts.

Bobby Helms' "Jingle Bell Rock," Wham!'s "Last Christmas" Burl Ives' "A Holly Jolly Christmas" and Andy Williams' "It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year" are also in the top 10.