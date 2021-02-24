Sisters skate to success with hot dog stand

By Michael Koenigs
LOS ANGELES -- After repaving the restaurant's parking lot and lacing up their roller skates, two sisters have found new customers for Cupid's Hot Dogs, their family-owned restaurant in Los Angeles. Founded by their grandparents in 1946, Kelly and Morgan Walsh took over the establishment in 2009 after their father passed away unexpectedly. The sisters gained a large audience on TikTok after posting videos of their hot dog deliveries on classic roller skates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleslocalish foodfoodlocalish businesslocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mudslides in Silverado Canyon prompt mandatory evacs
Storm timeline: How long will rain continue across SoCal?
Rain, snow moving through SoCal
SoCal storm brings heavy snow to Grapevine
LIVE: Megadoppler 7000 HD
Stimulus update: House to take final vote on Biden's COVID relief plan | LIVE
California Uber driver attacked by passenger over mask
Show More
LAUSD, teachers union reach deal for reopening schools by mid-April
LA County days away from red tier, but will indoor dining return?
Diamond Bar standoff: Woman, girl emerge from car after tear gas used
CDC travel guidance won't come until more people are vaccinated
Why you may want to file 2020 taxes before stimulus bill approval
More TOP STORIES News