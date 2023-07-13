Burglars attempt to steal from homes evacuated due to Rolling Hills Estates landslide

A landslide that has destroyed homes in Rolling Hills Estates appeared to have slowed but more residences were evacuated.

ROLLING HILLS ESTATES, Calif. (KABC) -- Two suspects were arrested after attempting to burglarize homes evacuated due to the landslide in Rolling Hills Estates.

The LASD announced the arrests Thursday morning once the suspects had been taken into custody.

The suspects attempted to flee the area, but with the help of the Torrance Police Department's use of drone aerials, deputies were able to make the arrests.

"We are grateful for the assistance our partners provided, as well as pleased we were able to apprehend these suspects. We are also appalled that there are people who see another person's misfortune as an opportunity for them to benefit," the LASD's Lomita Station wrote on Twitter.

A total of 17 homes have been evacuated due to the landslide, which first began on Saturday.

Initially, 12 homes were evacuated, but an additional five were red-tagged on Wednesday due to the continued sliding taking place in the area of Peartree Lane.

But officials also say the landslide is now beginning to stall.