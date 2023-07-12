Devastating landslide in Rolling Hills Estates appears to have stalled but more homes evacuated

A landslide that has destroyed homes in Rolling Hills Estates appeared to have slowed but more residences were evacuated.

ROLLING HILLS ESTATES, Calif. (KABC) -- A landslide that has destroyed homes in Rolling Hills Estates appeared to have slowed but more residences were evacuated.

Over the weekend, 12 homes along Peartree Lane were red-tagged - deemed unsuitable for habitation - due to the landslide that heavily damaged at least 10 of those buildings.

Five additional homes were ordered evacuated Tuesday because earth movement broke a sewer line, although those homes had not moved, the city of Rolling Hills Estates said in a statement. In total, 17 homes have now been evacuated since the landslide Saturday.

A state of emergency was declared Tuesday night by the City Council, which will allow the city to request funds from the state Office of Emergency Services and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The landslide caused several houses to collapse into a canyon.

The cause is not known, but many speculate the heavy rain in California this winter contributed. The homeowners association hired a geologist that they hope can answer some questions.

"I hope to get that kind of information," said Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn, whose district includes the scene of the landslide. "What made this occur and then can we prevent any other homes from sliding into the same abyss that the others have slid into."

Rolling Hills Estates, with a population of 8,000, is one of several small cities on the peninsula where homes have expansive vistas of the Pacific and greater Los Angeles.

