Porn star Ron Jeremy indicted on more than 30 sexual assault charges, LA County prosecutors say

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Adult film star Ron Jeremy has been indicted on more than 30 sexual assault counts involving 21 victims dating back more than twenty years, the Los Angeles County district attorney's office announced.

According to prosecutors, Ron Jeremy Hyatt, 68, on Wednesday pleaded not guilty to:

  • Twelve counts of forcible rape

  • Seven counts of forcible oral copulation

  • Six counts of sexual battery by restraint

  • Four counts of sexual penetration by a foreign object

  • Two counts of sexual penetration of an unconscious or asleep person

  • One count each of lewd act upon a child under the age of 14 or 15, sodomy by use of force and assault with intent to commit rape.

    • A grand jury returned the indictment, which was unsealed Wednesday.
    Jeremy is accused of sexually assaulting more than 20 women over a 23-year span dating back to 1996, the DA's office said. The victims range in age from 15 to 51.

    A 17-year-old was raped at a Woodland Hills home in 2008, prosecutors contend.

    The other alleged victims include a 19-year-old woman who was raped during a photo shoot in the San Fernando Valley; a 26-year-old woman who was raped at a party in a nightclub; a 38-year-old who was sexually assaulted at a West Hollywood bar where Jeremy was a regular; a woman who was sexually assaulted at Jeremy's home and a woman who was assaulted at a strip club.

    Jeremy is also accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl in June 2004.

    "Far too often, survivors of sexual assault suffer in isolation," District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement. "We must ensure that survivors have all options available to help with recovery, including trauma-informed services for healing and support to report such crimes."

    Nicknamed "The Hedgehog," Jeremy has been among the best-known and most prolific performers in the adult film industry since the 1970s.

    He is scheduled to return to court on Oct. 12 for a pretrial conference in downtown Los Angeles.

