Rope shaped like noose found hanging in front of Diamond Bar home

DIAMOND BAR, Calif. (KABC) -- A chilling discovery was made in the front yard of a Diamond Bar home Saturday morning when a rope in the shape of a noose was found hanging from a tree.The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is calling it a hate incident.Lillian told ABC7 she doesn't know why someone would do this. She's never had any problems with anyone in her neighborhood, living in Diamond Bar for more than two decades."This is the way he goes, walks to bus stop, and it was hanging right here," she said.Lillian described the moment her son found a rope in the shape of a noose hanging from a tree in front of her home as he was making his daily walk to his bus stop for work."He sent me a text and said, mom I found this hanging in the tree on the side of the house, but I took it down. So I'm looking at this text and I'm saying what is he talking about, I'm thinking this is something on the news cause it was a noose. I thought, oh my God," said Lillian.Lillian has lived in her neighborhood for 26 years, raising two sons here without any issues. This made her feel uncomfortable.She hopes by sharing this that others can know that a hate incident like what she and her family experienced can happen anywhere."This is Diamond Bar, I'm thinking it's California, we're OK. We're not OK. There's still some craziness out there. So, I just want people to be aware and on guard, that if this can happen to my house and my family, this could happen to anybody, it doesn't matter who you are," said Lillian.Lillian said she contacted the sheriff's department and filed a report. Her daughter in-law also contacted the city council to share this news with them.