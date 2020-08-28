Society

'All Black Lives Matter' mural: Crews begin permanent art installation on Hollywood Boulevard

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- City of Los Angeles crews on Friday morning began installing a permanent "All Black Lives Matter" mural on an iconic street in Hollywood.

A stretch of Hollywood Boulevard from Highland Avenue to Orange Drive was closed to traffic on Monday so crews could prepare the center of the roadway for the mural.

The permanence of the artwork was approved by the Los Angeles City Council. Crews expect to have it completed on Saturday.

The original mural was painted by volunteers ahead of a massive march against police brutality that drew more than 40,000 people to the streets of Hollywood in June.

