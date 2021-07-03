Community & Events

The Rose Bowl celebrates 95 years of AmericaFest

The Rose Bowl is celebrating the Fourth of July with more fireworks than ever before.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

The Rose Bowl celebrates 95 years of AmericaFest

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- It's being dubbed the largest fireworks show on the West Coast.

The Rose Bowl is celebrating 95 years of the spectacle in the sky known as AmericaFest.

"Last year we moved to a virtual format so we are thrilled to be once again inviting not only our Pasadena residents but the local Southern California area back," said Rose Bowl communications director Meredith Thomas.

Paul Souza and his team of 30 from Pyro Spectaculars by Souza have been prepping for days.

"We spent yesterday actually unloading about 30,000 pounds of equipment and today we've been dropping and installing about two and a half tons of fireworks," said Souza.

Souza and his team are filled with excitement. But it comes after a tough year.

"We love being around our crew and the comradery and making sure that everyone has a great experience, but because of COVID, everything shut down," said Souza's assistant Ashley Jackson.

With only six-weeks notice that they had the opportunity to run the show, Souza said this year's display will be bigger and better than ever.

"I kind of went crazy with the fireworks design even though I had limited time with the six weeks, and I just made the show longer with more fireworks, so it's gonna be the biggest AmericaFest we've ever had," said Souza.

The fireworks show will run for 25 minutes.

About 40,000 people are expected to watch the show from inside the stadium, but outside in the parking lot, Rose Bowl officials are expecting to see about 200,000 people watching from their cars.

The parking lot will open at 5 p.m. on Sunday and the show starts at 9 p.m. General admission starts at $25 and you can buy tickets online.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventspasadenalos angeles county4th of julycommunity journalistholidayin the communityfireworks
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Dodgers' Trevor Bauer placed on leave amid sex assault investigation
Huntington Beach 4th of July event returns after pandemic hiatus
Caught on video: Man stabbed during fight in Panorama City
Dodgers' Joe Kelly dons mariachi jacket at White House ceremony
Mayor: 2 more bodies pulled from site of collapsed Florida condo
Glendora teen's simple solution to help feed thousands of people
Marina Del Rey residents concerned about building after FL collapse
Show More
2nd cow that escaped slaughterhouse arrives at sanctuary
Biden welcomes World Series champion Dodgers to White House
California gun sales increased by record number in 2020
South LA explosion: Illegal fireworks suspect released on bond
Motion seeks evidence of past violence at Rittenhouse trial
More TOP STORIES News