EMBED >More News Videos Long Beach restaurant Molito's Grill was facing imminent shutdown, so the owner put out a call for help. And his community stepped up in a big way.

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- For those craving fair food, there is a chance to indulge this month in Pasadena.Pasadena is hosting the free drive-thru Fair Foodie Fest at the Rose Bowl. It will take place every weekend this month starting Friday.Deep-fried Oreos and Krispy Kreme Donut Cheeseburgers are some of the food that can be bought. There will also be turkey legs, barbecue ribs, curly fries, funnel cakes and much more.Free tickets and more information can be found here