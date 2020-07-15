Coronavirus California

Rose Parade canceled for first time since World War II amid COVID pandemic

Planning for the annual Rose Bowl game is ongoing, organizers said.
PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Organizers on Wednesday announced the cancellation of the 2021 Rose Parade amid the coronavirus pandemic, removing the beloved Pasadena tradition from the calendar for the first time since World War II.

In a statement, the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association said the decision was made about the New Year's Day event "with reluctance and tremendous disappointment" and in accordance with Gov. Gavin Newsom's Phase 4 reopening schedule.

Planning for the annual Rose Bowl game is ongoing, the organization said.

"Obviously this is not what any of us wanted, and we held off announcing until we were absolute sure that safety restrictions would prevent us from continuing with planning" for the parade, said Bob Miller, president of the association, referring to health guidelines prompted by the pandemic.

The Rose Parade has previously been canceled only three times since its inception in 1891 - the wartime years of 1942, 1943 and 1945.

