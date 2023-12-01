Tournament of Roses set to announce grand marshal for 2024 parade in Pasadena

Margaret Huntley Main, the 1940 Tournament of Roses queen and the oldest living titleholder, has died. She was 102.

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Tournament of Roses President Alex Aghajanian Friday will announce the tournament's 2024 grand marshal -- but a day ahead of the big reveal, officials gave a teaser as to who will get the closely guarded title.

"The grand marshal is one award away from the coveted E.G.O.T (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony) status, having won three of the four prestigious awards," tournament officials said -- providing a clue as to which multi-talented entertainer will ride in the 135th Rose Parade and toss the coin at the 110th Rose Bowl Game, both on Jan. 1.

For those scoring at home, entertainers who are one award short of an EGOT include Dick Van Dyke, Elton John, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Julie Andrews, Cher, Cyndi Lauper, Hugh Jackman, Bette Midler and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Aghajanian will end the suspense will his announcement at 9 a.m. Friday.

The 2024 Rose Parade's theme will be "Celebrating a World of Music."

The 2023 grand marshal was former Arizona Rep. Gabby Giffords.