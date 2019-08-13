Runaway tire on 10 Freeway in LA critically injures former news reporter

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- A former news reporter and anchor is on a long road to recovery after his car was hit by a runaway tire on the 10 Freeway in Los Angeles, and his parents are asking why it all happened.According to a report from the California Highway Patrol, around 2:30 p.m. July 23, a tire hit Evan Folan's car while he drove eastbound on the I-10 near Herbert Avenue.No parent wants to see their child almost lifeless, but that's how Sharon and Steve Folan found their son after his accident."It was tough. It was gut-wrenching," Steve Folan said."It's an absolute nightmare," Sharon Folan said.The Folans are used to a different Evan. The former news reporter and anchor was usually on the other side of tragedy."He's usually on the other end of things like this. He will help anybody," Sharon Folan said.Just a couple months after his engagement, Evan's reality changed."We were told had Evan been killed, they'd have an entire different level of investigation," Steve Folan said.Headaches and loss of short-term memory were just some of the effects of the traumatic brain injury the 26-year old suffered. Doctors told Evan's parents recovery may be as long as half a year of intensive outpatient rehabilitation."We monitor him 24/7 or he'll wander off," Steve Folan said.Mom and dad are grateful their son is alive and for the off-duty emergency responders who stopped to help."He held Evan's head and he talked to him and he helped Evan not bleed out. He saved Evan's life. I'm convinced of it," Sharon Folan said.The family is convinced prayer, unity and hard work will get Evan through this, but they still want to know nearly two weeks after the accident, why that tire was out there."Not just for Evan and us for closure, but for people on the road driving," Steve Folan said.A CHP spokesperson told Eyewitness News Monday officers were not able to find where the tire came from, so they have closed off this investigation.Evan's father asks anyone who saw the accident or knows anything about it to call him at 636-541-4340.