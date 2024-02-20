Russia detains 33-year-old Los Angeles woman on suspicion of treason for Ukraine support

Russian authorities in the city of Yekaterinburg have reportedly detained a Los Angeles woman on suspicion of treason.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Russian authorities have detained a Los Angeles woman on suspicion of treason for her efforts supporting Ukraine.

Video shows the 33-year-old woman, who has dual Russian-American citizenship, being led away by officers with a hat pulled down over her eyes.

Her employer, Ciel Spa in Beverly Hills, confirmed the detained woman is spa employee Ksenia Khavana. It is believed she was visiting family in Russia when she was detained.

Isabella Koretz with Ciel Spa issued a statement:

"Ciel Spa management and team is devastated to share that our beloved esthetician and friend, Ksenia Khavana has been wrongly accused, arrested and currently being held in the Russian prison system."

"Ksenia, a dual citizen, went to Russia to visit her 90-year-old grandmother, parents and younger sister. She has been accused of treason for allegedly donating $51.80 to a Ukrainian charity in the US. To know Ksenia is to love her and this heartbreaking news is so difficult to share but it must be done to spread her story and seek justice. Please help us spread the word and bring Ksenia home!"

The spa says Khavana has worked there for eight years, and that her background as a ballet dancer led to her first visa to visit the United States.

Russian media reports say Khavana is accused of raising money to support Ukraine's military, attending pro-Ukraine rallies and posting messages against Russia's war.

If convicted, she could face up to 20 years in prison.