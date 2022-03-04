ukraine

Ash Wednesday mass in Orange County becomes prayer service calling for peace in Ukraine

"It's just a terrible thing that's happening, and we're uniting as Catholics to pray that the violence stops," said a parishioner.
GARDEN GROVE, Calif. (KABC) -- Ash Wednesday mass at Christ Cathedral Campus in Garden Grove was more of a prayer service for Ukraine as the Russian invasion continues.

For Christians, Ash Wednesday marks begins the season of Lent.

It's the 40-day period of prayer, self-sacrifice, and acts of charity in preparation for Holy Week and Easter.

"Ash Wednesday is our time as Christians to turn back to the Lord, to focus on prayer fasting and almsgiving and particularly this year, to pray for what's happening in Ukraine and pray hearts will be changed," said Bishop Timothy Freyer. "Pray that if [Russia's president Vladimir Putin's] heart isn't changed, that maybe some of the soldiers will be changed and they'll turn to peace. We pray for those who are suffering in Ukraine."

At Wednesday morning's service, Eastern European clergy were invited to participate.

Parishioners told ABC7 that instead of giving up something for lent, they are offering prayers for those struggling thousands of miles away.

"We're just wishing peace for the poor people of Ukraine," said Roxanne Lapuzza of Costa Mesa. "It's just a terrible thing that's happening, and we're uniting as Catholics to pray that the violence stops."

Araceli Vidales of Santa Ana said, "Bringing some kind of resolution or peace with the help of God or higher power. I think it's a really good way to start."

Among those at Wednesday's mass was Mariya Stehnitska. She's a college student from Ukraine and has family in the war-torn country.

"I couldn't get in contact with them for a few days," she said. "I was just glued to the news and every single day, I would pray that I would get to hear their voice the next morning."

The message is simple: Pray for peace.

