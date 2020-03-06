Community & Events

Woman never arrested wishes to spend 100th birthday in jail

ROXBORO, N.C. -- A woman celebrated her 100th birthday doing what she wanted, which was to hang out in a jail cell.

Ruth Bryant celebrated her birthday in a jail in Roxboro, North Carolina.

Bryant said she's lived a century and has never been arrested, reported WRAL.

She wanted it off of her bucket list and the police obliged.

Deputies showed up at her assisted living center and handcuffed her. She even resisted arrest by playfully kicking at them.

The deputies gave Bryant a round of hugs and a jail-house portrait.

She returned to her retirement community and celebrated with a party and a good story.
