LA City Council approves motion to regulate 'vanlords' in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles City Council unanimously approved a motion to make the sale and leasing of RVs for housing illegal, effectively going after the so-called "vanlords" who lease RVs to people.

City estimates indicate there are roughly 4,000 RVs used for housing across L.A.

" [ There would be an ] escalating system of fines as well as potential remedies that could involve vanlords having to pay relocation fees, as well as other fines for illegal collection of rent," said Councilmember Traci Park, who introduced the motion.

The council approved the motion 12-0 with no discussion on a topic that has otherwise been the talk of the town, particularly along Forest Lawn Drive near Burbank.

"I think time has run out for people to live like this, and I've explained to them that they should look for some other alternative," said Johnny Lopez while standing in front of an RV that he says he's staying in temporarily - for free.

Lopez tells ABC7 he had a job and an apartment and recently lost both. He estimates housing officials walk through the makeshift neighborhood once a week, relocating people based on what they qualify for.

Some are offered a hotel room. Lopez was offered a bed in a shelter.

"I felt like a shelter was kind of an insult," said Lopez. "I mean, it's a place to live but so is this, you know?"

He would have taken the offer for a hotel room, but says that wasn't available to him. The choices may soon dwindle further.

Park has introduced a separate motion, which would regulate RVs around schools, parks and homes. Part of the challenge in deciding where they can't stay is in finding places where they can.

"In the meantime, we're going to have to make some space to absorb this into our community," said Park. "But there needs to be some order."

Lopez is unfazed by what the council decides.

He can be talked into leaving his RV, but isn't sure where it'll eventually lead to.

"Ultimately, most people should have a job, so they can pay for things, but the way the market value for rent is, even with a job, you couldn't afford it," said Lopez.

Park says she and her colleagues will work with the city attorney's office to determine how they will enforce the RV motion that passed.

The motion she just proposed now heads to the Transportation and Housing and Homelessness committees.