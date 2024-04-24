There will be prizes and a chance to win $1,000 to pay your bills at each location!

Ryan Seacrest celebrates 20 years at KIIS FM with special 'Thank You' tour across SoCal

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Ryan Seacrest is going all out to celebrate 20 years at 102.7 KIIS FM - and he wants to help you pay your bills!

The "On Air with Ryan Seacrest" morning show is going on a "Thank You" tour Thursday to meet listeners at different locations across Southern California, including some small businesses that have been a part of the show throughout the years.

What are the SoCal locations?

SnoCorner

1701 Atlantic Ave.

Long Beach, CA 90813

1:30 p.m. - 1:45 p.m.

Ruben's Bakery and Mexican Food

2701 N Santa Fe Ave.

Compton, CA 90222

2:30 p .m. - 2:45pm

Malik Books

6000 Sepulveda Blvd

Culver City, CA 90230

3:15 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.

NOTE: This is inside the Westfield Mall.

Guerrilla Tacos

2000 E. 7th St.

Los Angeles, CA 90021

4:30 p.m. - 4:45 p.m.

El Sereno GreenGrocer

5761 Huntington Dr. N

Los Angeles, CA 90032

5:00 p.m. - 5:15 p.m.

Shell gas station

550 N Hollywood Way

Burbank, CA 91505

6 p.m. - 6:15 p.m.