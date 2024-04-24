Ryan Seacrest celebrates 20 years at KIIS FM with special 'Thank You' tour across SoCal

There will be prizes and a chance to win $1,000 to pay your bills at each location!
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Ryan Seacrest is going all out to celebrate 20 years at 102.7 KIIS FM - and he wants to help you pay your bills!
The "On Air with Ryan Seacrest" morning show is going on a "Thank You" tour Thursday to meet listeners at different locations across Southern California, including some small businesses that have been a part of the show throughout the years.
There will be prizes and a chance to win $1,000 to pay your bills at each location!
SnoCorner
1701 Atlantic Ave.
Long Beach, CA 90813
1:30 p.m. - 1:45 p.m.
Ruben's Bakery and Mexican Food
2701 N Santa Fe Ave.
Compton, CA 90222
2:30 p .m. - 2:45pm
Malik Books
6000 Sepulveda Blvd
Culver City, CA 90230
3:15 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.
NOTE: This is inside the Westfield Mall.
Guerrilla Tacos
2000 E. 7th St.
Los Angeles, CA 90021
4:30 p.m. - 4:45 p.m.
El Sereno GreenGrocer
5761 Huntington Dr. N
Los Angeles, CA 90032
5:00 p.m. - 5:15 p.m.
Shell gas station
550 N Hollywood Way
Burbank, CA 91505
6 p.m. - 6:15 p.m.