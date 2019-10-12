Saddleridge Fire evacuations, road closures

PORTER RANCH, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Several road closures were lifted and some residents were allowed to return to their homes as firefighters made progress on containing the Saddleridge Fire, which scorched the northern San Fernando Valley. Officials remind the public to heed the mandatory evacuations orders.
Residents whose homes are north of the 118 Freeway will have the opportunity to be escorted by Los Angeles police officers to retrieve personal items or pets that may have been left behind. Residents must have proof of residents and would only be allowed back home in 5 minute increments, the department tweeted.
Anyone interested can meet with officers at the following locations: the Porter Ranch Towncenter at Porter Ranch Drive and Rinaldi Street, as well as the Target store located at the corner of Balboa Boulevard and the San Fernando Mission Boulevard.
The following areas are under mandatory evacuation orders:
All of Porter Ranch.
The Oakridge Estates community.
West of Balboa, North of Sesnon to the Ventura County border with DeSoto as the western border
FIRE MAP: Active fire reports, perimeters for Saddleridge Fire
EVACUATION CENTERS
Sylmar Recreation Center, 13109 Borden Ave., was at capacity.
Northridge Recreation, 18300 Lemarsh St. in Northridge, was at capacity.
Granada Hills Recreation Center, 16730 Chatsworth St. was at capacity.
Mason Recreation Center, set up at 10500 Mason Ave. in Chatsworth was at capacity.
Lanark Recreation Center, located 21816 Lanark St. in Canoga Park, is accepting residents.
Van Nuys Recreation, set up at 14201 Huston St., is accepting residents.
Brandford Recreation Center at 13306 Brandford St. was accepting residents.
Balboa Recreation Center, located at 17015 Burbank Blvd. in Encino, is accepting residents.
ROAD CLOSURES
The I-210 is closed in both directions between the I-5 and SR 118.
Northbound and southbound 5 Freeway truck lanes.
Connector between southbound I-5 to to northbound I-14.
Connector between eastbound I-5 to eastbound I-210.
Connector between eastbound SR 118 to westbound I-210.
EVACUATED ANIMALS
Canoga Discount Birds at 21731 Sherman Way, Canoga Park is taking in birds for residents who have been evacuated.
Fairplex in Pomona is accepting horses and other large animals from resident affected by evacuation orders.
Hansen Dam was accepting large animals.
Los Angeles Pierce college was accepting animals.
Full story: https://abc7.la/2M7o5V1
Saddleridge Fire evacuations, road closures
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More