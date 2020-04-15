Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Salvation Army's Southern California branch takes financial hit amid pandemic, making it difficult to help the vulnerable

The closure of the Salvation Army's thrift stores has caused a ripple effect throughout the organization, making it difficult to help those in need.
By
SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) -- Some of the most vulnerable among during the coronavirus crisis are the homeless and people who are addicted to drugs or alcohol.

One year ago this week, an ABC7 report showed how the Salvation Army was helping thousands of Southern Californians turn their lives around. Now, the Salvation Army is asking for the public's help.

"Right now we're hanging on with a hope and a prayer," the nonprofit's Lt. Timothy Pemberton said.

The Salvation Army has been helping men and women get off the streets and back on their feet for more than 130 years -- all at no charge.

Coronavirus: 81-year-old OC man recovering from COVID-19 after time in hospital ICU
EMBED More News Videos

An 81-year-old Orange County man is emerging victorious after time on a ventilator in the intensive care unit battling COVID-19.


"Either they come to us from the street, or they come to us from incarceration, or they come to us because they've gotten sick and tired of being sick and tired," Pemberton said. "And what we do here we help them to learn a new way to live."

Most of the organization's funding comes from its thrift stores, all of which are now closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Salvation Army's western territory has lost more than $6 million dollars in the past month.

And at a Santa Monica facility alone, "right around $400,000 or so is what we've lost over the one month," Pemberton said.

These days, the Salvation Army's staff and those it serves all wear masks -- inlcuding a group of men who are part of a six-month in-patient program that includes prayer, drug and alcohol counseling, and building work and life skills.

"I was a known documented gang member. All I did out there was just destroy lives, didn't are about nothing, no one. It was either being in prison or being in society hurting others," said one man. "If I hadn't gone through this program, I'd probably be doing a life sentence or dead from a drug overdose."

Donations to the Salvation Army's Santa Monica Adult Rehabilitation Center can be made here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysouthern californiasanta monicalos angeles countycharitysalvation armycoronavirus californiacoronaviruscoronavirus pandemic
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Popular chef gives 'Sole Support' to frontline medical workers during COVID-19
DHS warns grocery stores, gas stations, COVID-19 testing sites of potential terror threats
Disney on Bway concert stream benefits artists impacted by COVID-19
UCLA doctor breaks down testing, plasma treatment for COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus: Newsom says CA is now in 'pandemic-induced recession'
SoCal father dies waiting for possible COVID-19 plasma donor
DHS warns grocery stores, gas stations, COVID-19 testing sites of potential terror threats
5 health-care workers among COVID-19 deaths in LA County
Check out the new ABC7 streaming app
Coronavirus response: Bob Iger named to job recovery task force
Coronavirus: How close was California to becoming a New York-level crisis?
Show More
UCLA doctor breaks down testing, plasma treatment for COVID-19
LA County confirms 40 additional deaths, 567 new COVID-19 cases
Disney on Bway concert stream benefits artists impacted by COVID-19
COVID-19: SoCal couple recounts wife's ordeal, recovery
COVID-19: California WIC enrollment soars amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News