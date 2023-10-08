Suspects caught on video setting car on fire at San Bernardino senior living center

Police in San Bernardino are looking for one of two arson suspects who were caught on camera setting a car on fire at a senior living center.

Surveillance video released by the city's police department shows one of them breaking a car window and pouring a liquid inside. The second suspect then set fire to some paper before tossing it inside the vehicle, setting it on fire.

Both of them ran from the scene as the car became fully engulfed in flames.

Police eventually arrested a man who they say was involved in a previous felony case, but they are still looking for his female accomplice who was seen in the video.

A motive for setting the car on fire remains under investigation. Police did not provide a date for when the incident occurred.