Hillside Fire: San Bernardino blaze prompts evacuations, damages homes

San Bernardino County Fire responded to the area of Highway 18 at Lower Waterman Canyon at about 1:38 a.m. as strong winds carried the flames amid extreme red flag conditions.
Evacuation orders were issued as the fire threatened the North Park neighborhood. An evacuation zone was later established west of Highway 18, north of 50th Street and east of H Street. Highway 18 was also shut down.
An evacuation center was set up at Pacific High School at 1020 Pacific Street.
#HillsideFire - Lower Waterman Canyon. Currently 200 acres with rapid rate of spread. Evacuations of NPark neighborhood taking place now. @redcrossdts will be using #PacificHS as evacuation center. pic.twitter.com/WfjMFJW9zE— SBCUSD OES (@SBCUSD_OES) October 31, 2019
The blaze, called the Hillside Fire, was burning at a rapid rate of spread and quickly expanded to 200 acres, officials said.
It was not immediately known how many structures were threatened or destroyed, but multiple homes were seen damaged. Homes in the North Park community were seen surrounded by intense flames.
Structure defense was being put in place as strike teams were requested.
It was not immediately known what caused the fire.
