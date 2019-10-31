Hillside Fire: San Bernardino blaze prompts evacuations, damages homes

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- A wind-whipped fire erupted in San Bernardino, forcing mandatory evacuations and ravaging several homes in the area, as the blaze quickly grew to 200 acres early Thursday morning.

San Bernardino County Fire responded to the area of Highway 18 at Lower Waterman Canyon at about 1:38 a.m. as strong winds carried the flames amid extreme red flag conditions.

Evacuation orders were issued as the fire threatened the North Park neighborhood. An evacuation zone was later established west of Highway 18, north of 50th Street and east of H Street. Highway 18 was also shut down.

An evacuation center was set up at Pacific High School at 1020 Pacific Street.


The blaze, called the Hillside Fire, was burning at a rapid rate of spread and quickly expanded to 200 acres, officials said.

A rapidly growing vegetation fire is burning in San Bernardino amid extreme red flag conditions early Thursday morning.



It was not immediately known how many structures were threatened or destroyed, but multiple homes were seen damaged. Homes in the North Park community were seen surrounded by intense flames.

Structure defense was being put in place as strike teams were requested.

It was not immediately known what caused the fire.

