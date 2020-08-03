Classes resume online Monday for students in San Bernardino City Unified School District

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- A new semester began Monday for students in the San Bernardino City Unified School District but classrooms will remain empty as all lessons will be held online.
Some parents are concerned about what the at-home learning model will look like. Schools officials said they should expect some kinks in the beginning but are confident that remote learning is the best decision amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The school district says it has distributed 30,000 digital devices to students since March to help bridge the divide and ensure that every student can learn remotely. They'll use Chromebook laptops to check in, receive lessons and participate in online discussions.
Gwendolyn Rogers, the district's Board of Education president, says all students have also been provided with internet service.
In addition to ensuring a successful semester of distance learning, district officials are also prioritizing the distribution of free meals that many students rely on during a regular school year.
Students can pick up those meals at 15 school sites across the district, which can be found on its website. Meals for the week can be picked up on Mondays and Wednesdays from 8 a.m. - 11 a.m.
Families need only provide the name of the student and the school they attend to receive the meals.
Several new meal distribution sites were also set to open for families within the district that depend on the free meals during a regular school year.
