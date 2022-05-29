Uvalde school shooting: Special victims K-9 team from San Bernardino now helping families of victims

Our Office is proud of our Special Victims K9 Response Team for answering the call to serve the community of #Uvalde. Our K9’S Lupe and Dozer deployed additionally as Crisis Response K9s- join us in sending them strength as they support victims & their families. https://t.co/f10nlEYn5K — San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office (@sbcountyda) May 28, 2022

The facility dogs at the Family Assistance Center are canines who mitigate stress & anxiety for victims of mass violent events. Here in #Uvalde we have the FBI's crisis response K9s Wally & Gio; Dozer & Lupe from @sbcountyda; & Beaumont from the 5th Judicial DAO in New Mexico. — FBI San Antonio (@FBISanAntonio) May 28, 2022

UVALDE, Tx. (KABC) -- A special victims K-9 response team from the San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office was sent to Uvalde, Texas, to support those impacted by the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School.According to a tweet posted by the DA's office, crisis response K-9s Lupe and Dozer are there to support the families of the 21 victims.According to the FBI in San Antonio, the dogs are canines who mitigate stress and anxiety for victims of mass violent events.Other K-9's from Beaumont, Texas, and New Mexico were also sent to Uvalde.