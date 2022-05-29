uvalde school shooting

Uvalde school shooting: Special victims K-9 team from San Bernardino now helping families of victims

According to the FBI in San Antonio, the dogs are canines who mitigate stress and anxiety for victims of mass violent events.
UVALDE, Tx. (KABC) -- A special victims K-9 response team from the San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office was sent to Uvalde, Texas, to support those impacted by the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School.

According to a tweet posted by the DA's office, crisis response K-9s Lupe and Dozer are there to support the families of the 21 victims.



Other K-9's from Beaumont, Texas, and New Mexico were also sent to Uvalde.

