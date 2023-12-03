Suspect identified in shootout with San Bernardino County sheriff's sergeant in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (KABC) -- The suspect who died after engaging in a shootout with a San Bernardino County sheriff's sergeant in Victorville has been identified.
Investigators say 27-year-old Jorge Cardenas shot at the sergeant multiple times Friday after officers received a call about a man threatening a woman who locked herself in the bathroom of a gas station on Bear Valley Road.
Over the weekend, authorities said it was Cardenas' girlfriend who had called 911.
When the sergeant arrived on scene, Cardenas opened fire. The sergeant, only identified as a 16-year veteran of the department, fired back. Cardenas died at the scene.
The sergeant was hit twice in the leg and is expected to survive.