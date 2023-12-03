The suspect who died after engaging in a shootout with a San Bernardino County sheriff's sergeant in Victorville has been identified.

Suspect identified in shootout with San Bernardino County sheriff's sergeant in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (KABC) -- The suspect who died after engaging in a shootout with a San Bernardino County sheriff's sergeant in Victorville has been identified.

Investigators say 27-year-old Jorge Cardenas shot at the sergeant multiple times Friday after officers received a call about a man threatening a woman who locked herself in the bathroom of a gas station on Bear Valley Road.

Over the weekend, authorities said it was Cardenas' girlfriend who had called 911.

A San Bernardino County sheriff's sergeant was wounded and a suspect was killed in a shootout at a Victorville gas station.

When the sergeant arrived on scene, Cardenas opened fire. The sergeant, only identified as a 16-year veteran of the department, fired back. Cardenas died at the scene.

The sergeant was hit twice in the leg and is expected to survive.