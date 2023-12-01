San Bernardino County sheriff's deputy shot in Victorville; investigation underway

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (KABC) -- A San Bernardino County sheriff's deputy was shot in Victorville Friday, authorities say.
Details are limited but according to the sheriff's department, the incident unfolded around 2 p.m. at a gas station in the 13600 block of Bear Valley Road.
Authorities said the deputy was injured during what was described as a "lethal force encounter." The deputy's condition remains unknown.
It's unclear what prompted the shooting and information regarding a suspect or suspects was not immediately released.
This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.