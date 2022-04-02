3 women arrested for allegedly stealing $8,000 worth of cosmetics from several IE retail stores

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- Three young women were arrested and accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from stores in Apple Valley and Hesperia.Deputies found 13 garbage bags filled with $8,000 worth of stolen cosmetics and over-the-counter drugs in the suspects' car, according to the Apple Valley Police Department, which is operated by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.Officials say deputies responded to the Walgreens located in the 12000 block of Apple Valley Road shortly before 5 p.m. to a report of individuals stealing trash bags full of products. They added that while deputies investigated the theft at Walgreens, additional thefts were reported by Rite Aid and Target in Apple Valley.The suspects in those cases matched the description of the suspects from the Walgreens theft. Investigators say the same suspects had also stolen from a Rite Aid in Hesperia.The suspects were eventually located in their car and pulled over by police.The three women were identified as Trejour Heard, 20, Shardai Williams, 19, and Zaniya Townsend, 18, all from Los Angeles.Williams and Heard were arrested and booked at the High Desert Detention Center for grand theft and conspiracy to commit a crime. Both were being held in lieu of $1 million bail.Townsend was arrested and booked at the High Desert Detention Center for conspiracy to commit a crime, and is being held in lieu of $25,000 bail.Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Apple Valley Police Department at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff's Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call the We-Tip Hotline at (800) 782-7463.