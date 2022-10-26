San Bernardino father arrested for allegedly attempting to drown 2-year-old daughter in pond

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- A San Bernardino father was arrested for allegedly trying to drown his 2-year-old daughter in a pond, while his 5-year-old son was locked in a car nearby, authorities said.

Timothy Ryan Shipman, 42, was arrested Tuesday afternoon after deputies with the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department responded to a drowning report at the Pali Mountain Camp in Running Springs.

Authorities said Shipman "lied his way onto the secure facility", locked his son in his car and attempted to drown his daughter in a pond on the facility. Camp staff were able to safely retrieve the children from him.

Both of the children were taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Detectives served a search warrant at Shipman's home, where evidence was found, but details on what exactly that entailed was not disclosed.

Shipman was arrested for attempted murder and is being held on $1,000,000 bail.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.