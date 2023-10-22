Separate weekend shootings leave 3 dead in San Bernardino

Multiple shootings in San Bernardino over the weekend left three people dead and police are working to find out if these shootings are connected.

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- Multiple shootings in San Bernardino over the weekend left three people dead and police are working to find out if these shootings are connected.

The first shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Friday in the 2300 block of Osbun Road, just north of Highland Avenue. One person was killed in that shooting, San Bernardino police said.

About two hours later, shortly after 12:30 a.m., another shooting occurred, this time in the 1500 block of North D Street. police said. Two people were killed.

The victims have not been identified.

Video from one of the scenes showed a person being loaded into an ambulance, while a pool of blood could be seen on the hood of a nearby white SUV.

No further details were immediately known.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the San Bernardino Police Department.