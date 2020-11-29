Police shoot, kill man who they say threatened family members with large knife in San Bernardino

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was shot and killed by San Bernardino police who say he threatened family members with a kitchen knife while possibly under the influence of methamphetamine.

On Friday night, family members called 911 and said the man, identified as 27-year-old Nicolas Segura, was threatening to stab them at the home on West Adams Street, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.

Multiple people at the home locked themselves in bedrooms while waiting for police to arrive.

When police arrived at the home they found Segura in the driveway still armed with the knife, but he refused to comply with commands from officers.

Police say Segura then "charged" at the officers with the knife and the shooting occurred.

Segura was taken to a hospital where he later died.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san bernardinosan bernardino countypolice shootingman killed
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County order puts new limits on gatherings
9 CA counties change reopening tiers
Retired Zappos CEO dies at 46
Pasadena suspends permits to 4 restaurants for COVID violations
Shots fired near LA County DA Jackie Lacey's home
Mike Tyson, Roy Jones Jr. set to fight at Staples Center
Mark Ridley-Thomas reflects on 3 terms as LA County supervisor
Show More
PS5 craze: Videos show Black Friday crowds, shoppers tumbling
Newport Beach training club transforms rooftop to outdoor gym
Local doctor issues plea to heed coronavirus warnings amid surge in cases
Officer injured on 91 Fwy in Fullerton after car backs up
Wi-Fi extender could help those working from home
More TOP STORIES News