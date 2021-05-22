New San Bernardino inclusive playground at Lionel E. Hudson park was designed by kids, community

The city is opening up a new inclusive playground with a series of features that are designed to make the space accessible to children of varying abilities.
The space at Lionel E. Hudson Park includes a wheelchair glider, accessible swing and ADA-compliant ramps and sidewalks, in addition to climbing equipment, games and slides.
And it was designed by the community.
A Design Day was held in January 2020 for children, parents and other community members to provide their input on what the playground should include. Kids submitted drawings of their dream playgrounds, which were used as an inspiration for the design.
The playground was built through a partnership involving the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, the Los Angeles Galaxy and the Kings, as well as the city. The nonprofit KABOOM! built the playground.
"This park is very important for children of all abilities," said Alberto Jasso with the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians.
"As we know, play space equity is a challenge that a lot of our community faces here in San Bernardino County. And this is going to provide a space for children of all abilities an opportunity for a safe place to play and have fun and create new opportunities for all children of all abilities."