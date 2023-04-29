24 condos red-tagged due to landslide threatening historic Casa Romantica in San Clemente

A landslide beneath part of the Casa Romantica Cultural Center in San Clemente continues to threaten the 100-year-old structure, leaving nearby residents displaced and shutting down coastal train services.

Six units were occupied by full-time residents. The rest are vacation rentals.

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (KABC) -- A landslide beneath part of the Casa Romantica Cultural Center in San Clemente continues to threaten the 100-year-old structure, leaving nearby residents displaced and shutting down coastal train services.

On Thursday, the landslide sent dirt and debris cascading down a hillside, heavily damaging the center's concrete terrace and shutting down all rail service in the area.

Transportation officials said the landslide shut down train service running from the Inland Empire to Orange County, as well as from Orange County to Oceanside in San Diego County. The slide also prompted leaders to red-tag both Casa Romantica and a nearby apartment building, displacing hundreds of residents.

"We've had so much rain. Unprecedented amounts of rain in the last several months that these hillsides are very unstable," said Katrina Foley, an Orange County Supervisor. "This area here was being monitored for 10 days and every day, a little bit of landslide slippage, and so we really are hoping that it doesn't drop any further."

Casa Romantica was advised by the city to temporarily close and cancel upcoming events until further notice due to the landslide.

On Friday, geologists continued to survey the damage and check the stability of the hillside.

San Clemente Mayor Chris Duncan said he's hoping to get state and federal money to help repair and preserve Casa Romantica, where the city of San Clemente was founded.

"It's really sad to see and it's a changing situation so we don't know if the movement is completed because of the last few days, there's been more movement, overnight there's been more movement," he said.

For now, guest who have scheduled events - such as weddings - are being asked to be patient until the nonprofit group that takes care of the day-to-day operations at Casa Romantica learns more about what needs to be done to repair and stabilize the hillside.

Next to the home, a total of 24 condos have been red-tagged, which means they've been deemed unsafe to occupy. That impacted six units where residents lived full time. The rest of them are vacation rentals.

Meanwhile, residents are hoping the worst is over.

"Working around town, too, you hear a lot of concern about it if people aren't already living in that area, I'm just worried about if it's going to get further down south. It seems to be a good cause for concern," said resident Lucy Brittner.

The city began closely monitoring the area about two weeks ago, when they had to close the patio after a crack appeared. The city had just agreed to spend $75,000 dollars to study and assess its stability.

The landslide comes just a day after San Clemente officials agreed to spend $75,000 to study and assess the stability of the steep cliff that Casa Romantica is built on.

City News Service contributed to this report.