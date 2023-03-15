4 San Clemente apartment buildings evacuated due to landslide

Four apartment buildings in San Clemente were evacuated Wednesday due to a landslide that left the back of the structures in danger of crumbling down the hillside.

It happened in 1500 block of Buena Vista just after 8 a.m. Crews with the Orange County Fire Authority were quickly rushed to the scene where they conducted a full search of the buildings and evacuated all residents. All buildings have since been yellow-tagged.

No injuries were reported.

Buena Vista from Avenida Florencio to Calle Colina were closed along with the trail that sits below the impacted area.