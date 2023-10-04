Thief caught on camera stealing luggage from San Diego airport

A man pleaded guilty to 22 counts of burglary after he was captured on surveillance video stealing luggage from San Diego International Airport.

SAN DIEGO (KABC) -- Many travelers arriving at San Diego International Airport in recent months had their luggage stolen before they got to the baggage claim.

The man arrested for stealing those bags pleaded guilty to 22 counts of burglary and was sentenced to 180 days in county jail in April, according to court records obtained by KGTV in San Diego.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect, identified by police as Alberto Estrada, taking luggage from the carousel and then walking out of the terminal with the stolen bags.

"My thought was that's so risky for somebody to walk over and just pick up a suitcase because look at all the people standing around there waiting on their suitcases," said Idaho resident Carl Jelsovsky, who had his suitcase stolen.

Police believe Estrada may have been selling the stolen luggage at swap meets, flea markets or online.

He's now out on probation and has been ordered to stay away from the airport, unless he's flying.